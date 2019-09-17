St. Vitus students get moving

One priority for St. Vitus School this fall is to get students moving along the path of technology.
Another is to just get them moving.
The school year has begun with five-week creative movement program from all students, led by Christine Cobb, a retired Youngstown State University professor of theater and dance.
"It’s really dance," Cobb said. "We call it creative moment because right now we’re not learning dance steps. We’re learning components of space, time and energy — how to manipulate those in order to create dance movement.
"They need to understand body awareness, they need to understand qualities of movement, fast time, slow time, sharp movements sustained movements. Just like in music, the elements of music, we’re learning the elements of dance, and we’re going to be creating dances."
Cobb told her students that there are three primary elements to dance. One is the use of space, and she had them reaching as far as they could to create an atmosphere of space. For the element of time, she led the youths in an exaggerated motion as if pointing at a wristwatch. And for energy, the would quickly wriggle their fingers. And all of these concepts can be done in a regular, fast or slow pace.
The session ended with Cobb playing recorded music, and leading her young charges through their various motions.
