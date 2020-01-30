Tuesday's class schedule was a little different for students at St. Vitus School.
Sure, there was the typical reading, writing and learning going on at Lawrence County's only Catholic school. But there was also face painting, ring tossing and bouncing around in an inflatable house.
It was all part of the school's carnival, held in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week. The carnival idea had been done once before years ago at St. Vitus.
"We're trying to bring it back in appreciation and celebration of Catholic Schools Week," preschool teacher Vanessa Kuczynski said.
One grade level at a time, students were brought to the school's gymnasium to enjoy the different games and stations set up. The young students in the school were chaperoned during their time at the carnival by seventh- and eight-grade classmates. Options included ring toss, a bean bag toss, posing for photos and more. The big draws, however, were the face painting station and bouncy houses.
The face painting station — where body art like unicorns and rainbows were carefully applied to faces — was run by a group of sixth-grade girls who have been practicing their skills in art classes for weeks, Kuczynski noted.
If someone worked up an appetite, parents and volunteers spent the afternoon packing popcorn boxes, making sno-cones and cotton candy. In true carnival fashion, Bunny the balloonologist — balloon artist Beverly Quinn of the Mohawk area — was busy shaping balloons into flowers and animals.
"We really wanted to show the community we're really proud of our school," Kuczynski said. "We're here to stay."
The carnival was open for two-and-a-half hours just for St. Vitus students and then available for two more hours at night for anyone willing to come by for the fun, all at no cost. The approximately 20 workers were made up of parents and volunteers, while teachers manned the stations during the night portion. Plans began before Christmas to get everything up and running.
The hope is that the carnival will become annual and that school Principal Ed Sharbaugh is supportive of the idea.
