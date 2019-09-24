St. Vitus STREAM students travel to national forest

St. Vitus School is at it again.
Not only is the school opening the walls of classrooms with the addition of more technology this year, teachers are also being encouraged to utilize surrounding areas to give students unmatched educational experiences outside the school.
Last Friday, St. Vitus School fourth graders and their families were treated to a STREAM field trip to the Allegheny National Forest. The field trip was the brainchild of fourth-grade and STREAM teacher, Melanie Widelko, who grew up camping in the area.
“I’ve been thinking about taking students to the Kinzua area for years and it just happened this year that I had the right grade, the right students, incredibly supportive families, and the right focus in school to make it happen,” Wildeko said. “It was just one of those ideas, the best kinds, that take off and everything falls into place.”
Students started the day with a visit to the Kinzua Dam, where they sketched the dam and considered how humans can affect natural landforms with engineering. Taking this study of dams to the next level, students traveled higher into the mountains, elevation 2,116 feet, to hike the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail, which has a working beaver dam. The kids were surprised by how similar the natural dam was to the man-made dam.
“The two dams were pretty much the same shape -- like a wall, “ Maitlyn Assegai said.
After a quick stop to teacher Widelko’s family cabin for a picnic, the group culminated their day with a visit to Kinzua Bridge State Park where they walked on the famous Kinzua Bridge Skywalk, once the tallest railroad bridge in the world and billed as the “eighth wonder of the world.” Students studied the engineering feat and then participated in a family STREAM project where families were challenged to create a bridge to span a ravine using only marshmallows and toothpicks.
The learning didn’t stop there.
“We will definitely be extending what took place on the field trip into the classroom with projects like creating a model of the Kinzua Dam using recycled objects and further comparing/contrasting natural and man-made dams,” Widelko said.
When asked how they felt about the field trip, students across the board had the same reaction.
Ava Sokoloski said, “...best field trip ever,” and her mother Shawnee said, “I got to see and learn things too so I think it was an amazing experience and I’m grateful that we had the opportunity to do it.”
For more about the Kinzua area, visit https://visitanf.com/attractions/. Learn more about St. Vitus School at https://stvitusschool.com.
