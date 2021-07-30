1907: Construction begins on a St. Vitus Church building at the corner of Maitland and South Jefferson streets. One year later, a parochial school initially housing 250 pupils opens in the church basement.
1915: Father Nicholas DeMita begins raising funds to build a separate building for the school, but the project comes to a halt with the onset of World War I.
1928: The Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception withdraw from the school after two decades of teaching. Unable to secure new teachers, DeMita is forced to close the school.
1937: DeMita arranges for the Connecticut-based Missionary Zelatrices (later, Apostles) of the Sacred Heart to provide teachers. A new convent is dedicated in October, and St. Vitus School is back.
1950: DeMita’s dream of a dedicated school building is realized when ground is broken in March next to the church. The school is formally dedicated on July 15, 1951.
1955: DeMita passes away and is succeeded by the Rev. Joseph F. Fabbri, who intends to enlarge the school.
1959: Construction begins on Home Street for a new wing to house junior high students. When dedicated in February 1960, the addition has four classrooms, a library and an auditorium/gymnasium that today bears Fabbri’s name.
2001: The Apostles of the Sacred Heart nuns withdraw from the school.
2018: Declining enrollment has threatened the school for several years, and it is scheduled to close at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Father Joseph McCaffrey arrives to oversee the merger of seven Lawrence County parishes into Holy Spirit Parish and launches an initiative to infuse new life into the school by raising funds and awareness. He installs Ed Sharbaugh as principal, and Sharbaugh oversees an update of the school’s technology and curriculum, including a STREAM (science, technology, research, engineering, art, mathematics) lab, as well staff development.
2020: St. Vitus School is renamed Holy Spirit Academy.
May 6, 2021: Efforts to boost enrollment have not been successful, and Bishop David A. Zubik approves the closure of St. Vitus School, as well as a cross-diocesan partnership that will allow students to attend St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage (Diocese of Erie) with financial support from Holy Spirit Parish (Diocese of Pittsburgh).
June 8, 2021: Students are sent home for the final time.
Aug. 7, 2021: A Mass and reception will recall the school and the memories: as well as the missions: it has spawned.
(SOURCE: www.lawrencecountymemoirs.com)
