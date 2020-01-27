BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
St. Vitus School is about to put its students in Jeopardy.
Of course, in addition to playing a Catholic-themed version of the iconic TV quiz show, the kids also will be participating in Bible Scrabble and other other games. Eventually, they’ll also be able to enjoy even more games and food at a school carnival.
The activities are just a few of the ones lined up as part of National Catholic Schools Week, which started Sunday and lasts through next weekend. Held annually since 1974 during the last week of January, the observance sees schools typically celebrate with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people as well as its contributions to the church, local communities and the nation.
This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”
At St. Vitus — Lawrence County’s only remaining Catholic school — the week kicked off Sunday with students leading the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Camillus, and will wind up Feb. 2 with students again leading Mass, this time at St. Vitus.
In between, there’s a full slate of activities for both kids and adults, starting with Monday afternoon’s Catholic Jeopardy and other games. A carnival is scheduled for noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for students, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the public.
Principal Ed Sharbaugh said he believes that the carnival is a first among St. Vitus’ Catholic School Week observances.
“Another new thing that should be fun,” he said, “is on Monday night (6:45 to 8 p.m.), they’re going to do a Family Praise and Worship Service. It was organized by one of the parishioners, so he’s got a guitar player and I’m not sure what else they have.
“There’s going to be music, there’s going to be some prayer, some witnessing, and those kind of things.”
This Catholic Schools Week will be the first for the school as part of Holy Spirit Parish, the grouping formed last summer when seven county parishes merged into one. Also consolidating along the way were the separate parishes’ women’s groups, which now are a single entity called Women of Faith. It, too, will be a part of this week’s events.
“We’ve reached out to them just to develop a little community with them,” Sharbaugh said. “The Women of Faith are going to come in and do a project with the fourth grade and up. Originally, they were going to do palm braiding, but they won’t get the Easter palms in until March, so they’re going to make blankets with them.
“I think they still want to do the palm braiding down the road, and the men’s group, we also came up with something but we’re going to hold off on it until later.”
Another difference this year will be the way in which St. Vitus approaches its Catholic School Weeks celebration.
“The whole week is about appreciating and supporting Catholic schools,” Sharbaugh said. “In the past, there’s been some fundraising involved, but everything this week, we’re not asking for money at any of the events. There’s no fundraising at all. It’s a time for us to show our appreciation.”
Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, told parishioners in Sunday’s bulletin that the school, which had struggled in recent years to remain open, has “turned the corner and (we) are very encouraged about the future of our school.”
Crediting Sharbaugh and his predecessor, Justin Venasco, with getting the school’s reinvigoration going, McCaffrey said that the school’s academics have been strengthened with a state-of-the-art technology program that includes a new STREAM Lab and Google classrooms.
“The Student Life Program has expanded with guest speakers, clubs, field trips that support education and additional extracurricular activities,” he went on. “The school has partnered with outside universities and colleges to support growth and to put us on par with the best schools in the area.”
St. Vitus also has a priest chaplain, Father Brendan Dawson, and is petitioning the diocese to change its name to Holy Spirit Academy, in recognition of the merged parish.
According to the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ranks among the top 10 states in Catholic school enrollment with approximately 404 schools serving around 111,550 students. The Pittsburgh Diocese, with approximately 15,000 students in 72 schools, is one of the largest systems in the commonwealth. All the diocesan schools are accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, and the diocese was one of the first in the country to have all its schools accredited.
In his letter to parishioners, Bishop David A. Zubik noted that “our continuing vision is for families to have access to Catholic schools that are academically excellent and financially sustainable in a Catholic culture rooted in faith.
“Through our regionalization process, we can embrace present challenges as an opportunity for change and renewal. We look to current and upcoming leadership to provide the bold, creative and energetic direction that will sustain the mission of Catholic education for generations to come.”
