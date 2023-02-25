It’s Lenten season, the time of year when people in New Castle are crowding into various halls on Fridays for the ever-popular fish dinners.
New to the list of local venues this year is the former St. Vitus gym, now known as the Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building at 915 S. Jefferson St.
The first fish dinner event there was Ash Wednesday, which attracted a crowd of 444 people for the buffet-style cod and shrimp dinners. The weekly dinners take an effort of about 40 to 50 people to make them a success.
Michelle Burick, who orders the food for the event, said she purchased 24 40-pound cases of cod filets for Ash Wednesday and Friday night this week. That was 900 pounds of fish for two dinners.
A host of volunteers from churches within the parish worked nonstop Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week to prepare food and feed the hungry crowds who gathered in lines for the buffet and takeout orders.
On Friday, customers started pouring in for takeouts and lunchtime just after 11 a.m.
For the first launch on Ash Wednesday, “we were there prepping until around 11:30 Tuesday night, then we were back at 7 a.m.,” Burick said.
Until recently, a lot of the parish churches held their own fish dinners during Lent. But when the local Catholic churches merged, there were decisions to make.
Jean Pascale, administrator and facilitator of all fundraisers for the church, said the Lenten fish dinners previously were held at St. Vincent de Paul (St. Lucy) parish in Mahoningtown and at St. James Church in Pulaski. But when the diocese merged seven churches into three, those two parishes were among those that closed.
St. Vitus also had its own fish fry at one time.
St. Vitus is centrally located for the dinners, Pascale said, and now, all of the food-oriented events are divided among the three remaining churches that have big kitchens and social halls.
The dinners are served at St. Vitus, most of the festivals, including Easterfest, are at St. Mary’s and all of the baking projects are done at St. Camillus Church in Neshannock Township.
“Our kitchens are very busy,” Pascale said, noting what is unique is that the volunteers helping with the fish dinners are from all three parishes — St. Vitus, St. Camillus and St. Mary’s churches.
“The crew of volunteers we have worked tirelessly to put this together,” Burick said. She credited parishioner Bob Hetrick for setting up the layout so there is a consistent and easy flow of people.
Wednesday’s event “went off without a snag,” she said. “Takeout was busier than dine-in.”
They served 253 take-out dinners and 151 dine-in dinners that night.
The dinners require a lot of helpers who prepare in advance, Burick said. On Thursday nights, the workers take the fish out the freezer to thaw, preparing all of the side dishes.
The seafood is purchased from Nappies Food Service in Oakdale. Other foods come from Wholesome Food Service in New Castle.
A team of men — Tom Carangi, Mike Farone, Mike Marshall, and Marc Caminiti — are leaders of the kitchen volunteers who are cooking the fish and side dishes. Terry Blesch is in charge of baking the fish.
Bonnie Williams bakes all of the cakes that are served with the dinners for dessert. Sharon Marshall is in charge of our volunteers and ordering all of the paper products.
The tables each have one simple centerpiece — a wooden cross decorated with a purple ribbon and a lily. Those were built by parishioner Farone.
A group of women sit in a separate room and field the phone orders for takeouts.
“We really have a great group of volunteers in our parish who work very hard to put this together,” Burick said.
Melanie Widelko, who does all of the parish communications, signs and social media, informed the group that as of Tuesday evening, there were 3,700 views of the menu and dinner information on social media, and Wednesday’s dinner drew a lot of positive comments.
“We had no dry run of this event,” Burick said. One customer who dined in Wednesday was overhead commenting, “These people make one heck of a dinner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.