Last summer, St. Vitus prinicipal Ed Sharbaugh and his staff made updating the school’s technology a priority.
It was a move that not only put St. Vitus on a par with area public schools, but also made it ready for online instruction forced by coronavirus shutdowns.
Sixty new Chromebooks were purchased, allowing each student in grades three through eight to have his or her own laptop. That enables each one to access the internet, digital course materials and digital textbooks.
Students in kindergarten, first and second grades were provided packets and alternative members of delivery, according to technology teacher Tara Garczewski, so that “all the students at St. Vitus/Holy Spirit Academy have access to the necessary technology at home to participate fully in Google Classrooms.”
Teachers also spent the summer undergoing training on Google apps for education and how to integrate technology into their lessons.
Online instruction began March 23.
““Third grade is rocking with the use of digital learning,” Garczewski said. “I meet with them every day using Google Meet. I have them pick a theme for the day prior to the meeting and we dress as that. They are excited to see one another and they can’t wait until the next school day.”
Garczewski said she teaches a reading and math lesson every day, interacting with each student and using her Jamboard as a whiteboard to show examples. Attendance, she said, has been 100 percent.
“What has helped this all move seamlessly for me was I used all of these online tools inside my classroom prior to the closure and my students were familiar with the way that I navigate through them,” she said. “The students know to check our Holy Spirit Academy digital learning site first thing every morning by 9:30 a.m. It lists and references what to do and where to look next. The next steps are to check my Google Classroom to see if there are additional videos or supplements to go along with their daily lessons.
“Then I do my live classes and ask if anyone has any questions and address concerns and go into a lesson. It is like a flip classroom. I have also added an American flag to my site and have my students place their hand over their heart and recite the pledge together before each virtual class. That must go on.”
While love of country goes forward, so does love of God.
Justin Venasco, Sharbaugh said, continues to lead daily prayer as he has always done. Students will find prayer in print, uploaded video and song, and daily reminders of their Lenten obligations.
There are audio recordings of prayer from Venasco to start and end every day, Sharbaugh went on, and students also have three video versions of the Stations of the Cross with which they can pray along.
“Grades five through eight all meet every morning through Google Meet to pray together live,” Venasco said. “It gives the students an opportunity to touch base with each other and share concerns.”
“In this time of crisis, I’ve noticed more active participation in prayers. Students seem more receptive to praying as a community … it is really working. It is new and there are adjustments, but it’s working.”
Sharbaugh added that while students miss their teachers and each other, the ability for them to be together every day online is healthy for them on multiple levels.
“The students are learning much more than just the curriculum,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.