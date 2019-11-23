Two local churches of two different denominations are combining their efforts to feed shut-ins this Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Mahoningtown and St. Elias Orthodox Church on Mill Street are planning to cook turkey dinners and deliver them to more than 200 people who are elderly, disabled or homebound.
St. Elias Church will deliver to the senior citizen buildings, and St. Vincent de Paul will deliver to individual homes.
“We’ve been doing this since 2015,” said Albert Deep, who is in charge of the St. Elias effort. And while the two churches will be cooking their food separately, they have joined efforts to feed more people, he said.
This is the first year for the two-church partnership, and several families have donated money for it, Deep added.
“Historically, our church has been able to deliver up to 250 meals,” he said.
“But this year, we are splitting up the work with St. Vincent de Paul.”
John Grzebieniak, who is helping to organize the St. Vincent de Paul effort, said the dinners from that church are being prepared and delivered by the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a lay organization of volunteers that receives its funds from collections and donations.
The church wanted to serve warm dinners to people in the parish, he said.
“We found out St. Elias was doing the same thing, so instead of competing, we’re getting together for a Christian ministry,” Grzebieniak said.
He estimated that St. Vincent de Paul will serve about 100 people, most of whom are parishioners.
St. Elias volunteers will begin the cooking on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, they will begin the day at 9 a.m. with a Eucharistic service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church on Mill Street. They will then proceed to the church and assemble the dinners and begin delivering around noon. St. Elias will deliver to senior buildings such as Vista South, Cedarcrest, Skyview Towers and Riverside Apartments.
All of the citizens who receive the food will get a traditional turkey breast dinner, stuffing, mashed potatoes and corn, applesauce and pumpkin pie.
Reservations were cut off on Sunday to give the churches time to plan, shop and cook.
Meanwhile, St. Elias is cooking a separate Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday for about 120 people in the Feed My Sheep program on the South Side.
Deep anticipated volunteers probably will go through about 120 pounds of turkey breast for the Thanksgiving meals.
St. Elias got involved with cooking the Thanksgiving dinners after St. Joseph’s Church discontinued cooking for the public for Thanksgiving about five years ago. Deep had helped with that effort for a number of years, delivering to people on the South Side.
“It’s just a nice way to give back to the community,” he said. “When St. Joe’s quit doing it, we had it in mind, but we didn’t know what we could do. Many of the St. Elias parishioners were originally from the Reynolds Street area, so they started out marketing it in the city’s South Side and Mahoningtown.
“The entire parish really pitches in to help out with cooking and delivering,” he said.
Last year, the church expanded its efforts, delivering 250 meals, Deep said. Combining efforts with St. Vincent de Paul will mean both churches will help more people, he said.
But the bottom line is, the work both churches are doing is about service, both men said.
“Primarily its Christian ministry working together for those who might otherwise not have a Thanksgiving dinner,” Grzebieniak said.
