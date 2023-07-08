In many 5K races, the attention is placed on runners with the fastest times.
As a last hurrah for him before moving from Mahoningtown to an Air Force retirement community in Florida, Russell Hall is planning a “special” 5K run for his neighborhood.
The St. Marguerite’s 5K Fun Run will take place next Saturday, beginning at his house at 14 W. Wabash Ave. The race is named in honor of the former Mahoningtown Catholic church.
“This is going to be a race not just for the runners,” Hall said. “I want to make this race for others.”
A 5K walk will take place at 8:40 a.m., the runners will begin at 9 a.m., and there will be a children’s race at 10 a.m.
In addition to standard trophy winners for the top runners by age group, Hall said there will be special trophies for cancer survivors, the physically or mentally handicapped, first responders and military veterans.
Hall said he wants to go out by having a fun event to bring the community together to socialize, while also recognizing and honoring those who don’t normally get attention at races.
“We want this to be a community experience for Mahoningtown,” Hall said.
Following the race, there will be free pizza for all participants, as well as food trucks and live music. There will be a chance auction with a reclining chair from Haney’s Comfort Living Furniture as the grand prize.
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) will run in the race and present a lifetime achievement award to Kathy Shoaf, a runner in local races for more than 40 years.
Brown will speak after about Title IX and women’s sports.
Hall will give a lifetime achievement award to Herb Cratty, a former racer from Ellwood City who owns and operates Miles to Smiles Timing Services.
New Castle American Legion Post 343 Commander the Rev. Bill Schafer will give the opening invocation, while the keynote speaker will be Eric Burkett, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major and Afghanistan veteran who lost both his legs during a mission in Morocco. Now, he is an international athlete competing in Paralympic archery and will speak about his experience.
Profits will go to the American Legion and its veterans programs.
Registration can be done ahead of time by going to milestosmiles.com or at the day of the event. It is $30 per person, and comes with a special T-shirt.
