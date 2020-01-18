St. Marguerite's Club in Mahoningtown will close at midnight after a new, signed agreement between the club president and law enforcement officers.
Local and state law enforcement officials are hoping the pact, signed by Ryan Fair as the club president and containing other stipulations, will restore order to the establishment and to the surrounding neighborhood following complaints of late-night noise, litter and more recently concerns surrounding an early Saturday morning shooting inside the bar located at 27 N. Liberty Ave. One man was injured by the gunfire, and police have filed charges in connection with the incident.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem and two officers of the state police's Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement met Wednesday with Fair, who manages the club and the bar.
"Among all five of us, we came up with a plan we thought would keep the neighborhood and community safe and would help the club and its safety and would keep it functioning as what it was originally designed for," Lamancusa said.
In addition to midnight closing hours, the club will maintain a security system and have it available for inspection. It will employ security personnel and will maintain a log book of attendees and a barred list of any member who violates club rules and has to be disciplined.
The resolve was to make the place as safe as it could be and keep it in line with its mission — being a center of activity for weddings, parties and other gatherings, Lamancusa said.
Salem said Friday that he had sent text messages to Lamancusa and Fair, requesting a meeting before the shooting occurred. When gunfire broke out inside the bar Saturday and a man was injured, Salem sent a second set of text messages seeking a meeting and invited the Liquor Control Enforcement officers, who agreed to attend.
"Obviously, we want the building to keep functioning as a social club as it was intended, but we don't want it to continue to be run as a bar," Salem said.
He said about the agreement, "We hope this does solve the problems. I think its a fair agreement for everybody, for the club and the community."
The club is facing multiple citations filed by the LCE in October for serving individuals who are not members of the club on multiple dates in September.
The charges are still pending and will go before an administrative law judge, who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. The judge also has the power to impose a license suspension or revocation based upon the severity of the charge.
Salem said in a phone interview earlier this week that police have been working with other agencies for several months to try to resolve problems surrounding the club.
Under the state liquor code, St. Marguerite's has a club and catering license, meaning it must operate for the good of the club membership and in a fraternal sense. The sale of alcoholic beverages must be secondary to the reason for the club’s existence.
A club is not an organization used to accommodate a private bar operation under the law. “Catering club” licensees may allow groups into the establishment for weddings or private affairs with prior arrangement. Hours of operation permitted are from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. and they may be open seven days a week. However, with the new signed agreement, the club must close at midnight.
Salem pointed out that only sworn members and their guests are allowed in the club under the licensing laws.
Historically, St. Marguerite's was an Italian social club with a cultural heritage, but lately has seen a shift in clientele.
Salem said Monday the crowd that had been gathering at the club was coming not only from New Castle but also from Ohio and other places, and police continually have been receiving complaints about noise and late-night or early morning arguments in the parking lots when the patrons leave at night.
To alleviate some of the problems of noise disturbance and other issues, the club hired and is paying off-duty New Castle police officers to work as parking lot security but they did not go inside the premises.
Lamacusa said the signed agreement is on file in his office. Attempts to contact Fair for comment Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.
