A social club in Mahoningtown could face fines for serving alcoholic beverages to non-members.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has issued a report saying it has cited the St. Marguerite Mutual Benefit Society of 27-29 N. Liberty St. for selling alcoholic beverages to nonmembers on Sept. 5, 7 and 19 and on Oct. 1.
The charges will go before an administrative law judge, who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.
The judge also has the power to impose a license suspension or revocation, based upon the severity of the charge.
