St. George Greek Orthodox Church will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The drive, sponsored by the American Red Cross, will be held in the social hall of the church, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
Call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter St. George to schedule an appointment.
