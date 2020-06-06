Slippery Rock University on Friday announced preliminary plans for its fall semester, including the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The semester is scheduled to start Aug. 17 with final exams to be completed by Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The university also eliminated fall break in order to facilitate an earlier conclusion to the semester. Commencement will be held in December, but plans are not yet finalized. At present, there are no changes to the winter 2020 or spring 2021 academic calendars.
Administrators are also working on various housing and dining plans that would involve fewer people on campus at any given time. Details on each will be forthcoming.
“Many of those in our University community have been asking what SRU is planning for the fall,” said William Behre, SRU president. “In light of the newest guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we wanted to share with students, faculty and staff that those plans do include a return to face-to-face instruction. In sharing this news, I want everyone to understand that the health and safety of our community remains our top priority. As such, these plans may be altered if conditions at the beginning or during the semester do not permit meeting in person.”
A return to on-campus, in-person instruction will involve a hybrid fall semester. While that structure is still being designed, it will likely include synchronous face-to-face courses that will also be available via Zoom or a similar technology for those students who cannot, or do not want to, be in class. Additionally, course sections will be divided so that classrooms are less crowded. Behre said that at any point, a student can choose to attend any or all classes remotely by viewing a course session via distance technology.
Additional details will be announced as particulars are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.