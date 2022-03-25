Slippery Rock University on Thursday announced the hiring of Christine Karshin as dean of the College of Health Professions.
The Johnstown native currently is the associate dean of Eastern Michigan University’s College of Health and Human Services, will start her role at SRU June 21.
The hiring occurs after SRU completed a search for the CHP’s first permanent dean for the university’s fifth college that will be fully established by the start of the fall 2022 semester. SRU previously hired John Bonaguro in March 2021 as founding dean of the CHP in a temporary role to lead the launch of the new college. Bonaguro will serve in his capacity until June 30.
“SRU has made a tremendous investment in the development of this college and to have the opportunity to be its first dean is truly remarkable and I am so excited,” Karshin said. “I have grown a significant amount of respect for the health professions and the academic programs that develop new health professionals because they will be taking care of people in our communities.”
Karshin has served as an associate dean at EMU since 2014, where she helped lead the university’s second-largest college, consisting of the School of Health Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social Work, and the School of Health Promotion and Human Performance, the latter of which she served as director from 2008-13.
Among her many administrative and scholarly achievements, Karshin helped launch her college’s center of interprofessional education to develop faculty research and practice through workshops and other programs. She also helped design EMU’s first physician assistant studies program, which matriculated its first cohort in 2013 and since then has graduated six cohorts of 30 students each with a combined first-time pass rate of 98% on their national certifying exams. Karshin has also served on the faculty at EMU as an assistant and later associate professor of health education since arriving at the university in 2001.
