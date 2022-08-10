SLIPPERY ROCK — Beginning in the fall of 2023, first-year full-time students at Slippery Rock University will be required to live in university housing and purchase a meal plan for their freshman and sophomore years.
From improving retention rates to better grades, decades of research has shown that living on campus results in a more productive and rewarding experience for students compared to those who live off-campus, according to a university news release.
"There's nothing like the experience of living on campus. It's an exciting and unique rite of passage in a young person's life," said Dave Wilmes, SRU chief student affairs officer. "Many other universities have been doing this and they too have seen that when a student lives on campus, they are more likely to stay in school, get better grades and experience less stress than students who live off campus."
According to Wilmes, SRU's residence halls and Rock Apartments provide students with a fun, friendly and safe living environment. Living in student housing gives students more opportunities to meet new people, discover new places, access campus resources and get involved with the SRU community.
Additional benefits of on-campus housing, the university says, include:
ACADEMICS
•24/7 study and recreational lounges.
•Available student and professional staff to provide emotional and social support.
•Faculty offices and classroom space within steps of where students live.
COMMUNITY
•Living Learning Communities so students with similar interests live together in certain halls.
•No need to search for commuter parking before class.
•Residence hall activities, games and other social activities.
•Walkable access to all campus activities and dining.
CONVENIENCE
•High speed internet to support multiple devices.
•In-building laundry facilities.
•Freedom to take a semester off or spend a semester abroad without being charged or having to find someone to sublet.
•Nine-month agreements to better align with the school year. No need to remember to pay monthly bills (i.e. utilities, cable, Wi-Fi, etc.).
•Regularly scheduled maintenance and custodial service available 24/7.
SAFETY
•Buildings are access card secured. Video security systems.
•Overnight and weekend desk attendants.
•Uniformed officers patrol campus 24/7.
Current SRU students, whether they live on or off campus, are exempt from this requirement. Upperclass students and graduate students will still be permitted to live off campus. Depending on the number of freshmen and sophomores, a limited number of on-campus rooms may also be made available for upperclass students.
Exceptions to the on-campus residence requirement will be made for those who reside with a parent or legal guardian within commuting distance (60 miles of campus), part-time students, married students or students with one or more dependent children in their custody, and for students with certain physical or psychological circumstances incompatible with university housing. To request an exemption from this policy, students should contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life at housing@sru.edu.
"For most freshmen and sophomores, college is the first time they've lived on their own. That's why we want to do everything we can to create a supportive community for them," Wilmes said. "We take great responsibility in providing a safe and vibrant setting where students can receive academic and personal support that promotes strong social relationships, campus engagement, and accountability."
