SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University was recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its outstanding commitment to military support.
SRU received COD’s 2020-21 Military Support badge for ensuring that “military students are supported through comprehensive education benefits, a committed military and veterans affairs team, flexible options, trained faculty, and dedicated campus activities and community support.”
“Institutions with the military support recognition are aware of the unique challenges military students face on college campuses,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction.
SRU helps support its military-affiliated students through the President’s Commission for Veteran and Military Affairs. Since its creation in 2018, the PCVMA advocates for more than 100 SRU students who identify as veterans and more than 450 military-affiliated students who are either reservists, active-duty, discharged or retired military, contracted ROTC cadets or dependents in military families.
The goals of the PCVMA include advocating and facilitating communication on behalf of military-affiliated students concerning policy and procedure advisement, and training programs to help inform community members of the unique challenges these students face.
PCVMA supports military-affiliated students through programming, extracurriculars and resources both on and off campus, including the ROTC, Student Veterans Association, military-designated tutor support and a relationship with the Butler Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.
