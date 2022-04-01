The second hometown market at the former Towne Mall kicked off Friday afternoon — and even the Easter Bunny hopped on by.
Following the success of December’s holiday pop-up, Feola Entertainment and New Visions for Lawrence County’s spring market opened with 75 vendors, small business owners, crafters and more. The Easter Bunny posed for photos and will be back from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A professional photographer will be on hand accepting donations for professional digital photos.
Artwork from the New Castle Area School District adorns the walls of the mall. The market will be open from noon to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.