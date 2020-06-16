Sports return to county with first adult softball games

Uniform? Check. Glove? Check. Bat? Check. And did someone make sure to bring the hand sanitizer?
While leagues continue to adapt to life during a pandemic, sports will resume.
“If your team is going out into the field, your team will wipe down the ball with a sanitary wipe,” New Castle Softball League commissioner Pat Amabile said. “When you go to bat, you’re going to wipe the bat down.”
The ball also will be wiped down and only the scorekeeper is allowed in the dugout, while the rest of the players will stand behind it out of play. Players also signed a health waiver before competing.
“One big thing,” Amabile said, “when they enter the field, I have a sanitizing dispenser right at the front of the dugout.”
Amabile, in his third year as commissioner, took over for Angelo Fornataro, who ran the league since its founding in the spring of 1972.
The 21-team league, which normally runs from the end of April through August, already overcame several obstacles to get to Sunday’s opening night.
First, it had to wait for Lawrence County to go into Gov. Tom Wolf’s green phase of reopening. Then came go-aheads from USA Softball of Pennsylvania and the New Castle’s health department. When teams were finally able to get on the Gaston Park fields last week, a tree fell during Wednesday night’s storms, damaging part of the outfield fence.
Brian Heichel and the city’s parks and recreation department did much of the prep work at the park, while volunteers from the league also assisted, Amabile added.
Mayor Chris Frye threw out the ceremonial first pitch Sunday night, where there was a flag-raising ceremony and first responders were honored. Allison Isabella sang the national anthem, while Marsha Mackie sang “God Bless America” and the Rev. Richard Stone led a prayer.
“Without you guys, we don’t know what this park would turn into,” Frye said. “It would turn into another blighted part of our city. The fact you bring and you cherish your time out here and you can bring your family and friends out here to support it resonates and sends volumes throughout our community.
“From Gaston Park to your own homes and to own neighborhoods, we really appreciate it from city hall.”
Action finally got underway on Sunday, with Lunova sweeping the doubleheader against Tobacco 4 Less, 14-13 and 17-16.
The league schedule continues through mid-September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.