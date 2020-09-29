A Neshannock Township car wash will be getting spooky this fall with a haunted attraction.
"It'd be something good for the community really just to get out of the house and not have fear to really contract anything because you don't have to come in contact (with anyone)," said Steve Chill, owner of E-Z Kleen Car and Van Wash on Wilmington Road in the Field Club Commons plaza.
Chill recalled seeing a car wash in Ohio put on a similar show last year that got national news coverage.
"If they got national news for something that simple, let me do it right," he said.
His attraction, which he compares to a ride at Disney World, will show a five minute movie before entering the wash. While the wash occurs, there will be lights, but no scaring. Upon exiting the car wash, cars will enter into a covered area where there will be 15 animatronics and scare actors.
Scare actors will be walking around while cars wait in line before entering.
"It's kind of a whole experience," he said.
The wash, scare and a bag of candy will cost $20. Chill said the event would be best for children in their early teens and older.
The event will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October — except this Saturday — from 7 to 10:30 p.m., weather permitting.
