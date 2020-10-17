The annual "Spooky Park" will be held Sunday at CJ Long Spartan Park in Hickory Township.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with games and activities. The trunk-or-treat starts at 5 p.m. with the Laurel High School cheerleaders leading the children around the parking lot. There will be prizes for best costume and best trunk.
Cheeseman's Farm also donated a giant pumpkin, with prizes given out to kids if they can guess its correct weight.
A special teacher from Laurel Elementary School will be dressed in costume.
