By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Princess, gypsies, skeletons, superheroes, clowns and spooky creatures flooded into the Hutchison Center on Sunday afternoon at Pearson Park to kick off the first of two Halloween celebrations for Neshannock Township.
This year’s annual Halloween Bash was minus the annual hayride, but children and adults walked through an 1/8-mile section of the fitness trail, looking for about 25 spooky items that were strategically hidden along the pathway as part of a scavenger hunt. The prize was candy hidden under a tree.
Indoors, children played mini golf, corn hole and bowling with pumpkins, made their own treats and spider web crafts. Children also learned how to mix their own ghoulish formulas of slime using food coloring and glitter and even created some small make-believe eyeballs.
The event was sponsored by the township and was manned by about 15 Neshannock High School students who volunteered their time and received credits for community service. Township police gave out sticker badges, and children and adults were treated to cider and donuts.
Each child attending also received a bag of treats.
Chris Navarra, the park activities director, explained that the annual event was largely funded by the Neshannock Lions Club. And although it takes place in Neshannock Township, “it’s open to anyone,” she said. “It’s a public event.”
“This is great,” said Jodi Karns, who attended with her two daughters, dressed princess and gypsy costumes. “It’s a great community event for kids.”
She said her family also looks forward to the township’s Easter event, too, held in the spring each year, featuring an egg hunt and Easter Bunny.
The Pearson Park Halloween event was prelude to the township’s annual trick or treat night, which is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
