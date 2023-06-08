Should there be a splash pad in New Castle? And should it be downtown?
Those questions by city council, officials and residents were brought up again during council’s June 1 meeting.
City officials, including Administrator Chris Frye and Angie Urban, executive director of the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation, previously said they would like to see a splash pad in Zambelli Park at the corner of East Washington and Mill streets for use during the summer months. The space would be transformed into an ice rink in the winter.
Urban said she wants Zambelli Park to be a downtown meeting spot to resemble the one at PPG Place in Pittsburgh that shoots water from the ground, which is popular in urban settings.
Council, in 2022, voted in 3-2 votes to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant and to have the CDC perform a feasibility study for the proposed downtown structure.
However, during last week’s meeting, one of the initial supporters of the downtown splash pad, Councilman Pat Cioppa, said he no longer supports one downtown, but would rather see it in Cascade Park.
“The more I thought about it, talked to people, I’m convinced that we do need a splash pad. I think the splash pad should be at Cascade Park. That’s a perfect spot for it,” Cioppa said. “I want to rescind what I said earlier about a splash pad downtown.”
Frye said the city had received a $150,000 PA American Water grant for the splash pad and a $100,000 state grant to renovate Zambelli Park and the city-owned lots along East Washington Street and Apple Way.
However, Frye said the restrictions on the PA American Water grant have been loosened, meaning the funding can be used for other measures such as cleanups, renovations and riverfront access.
He added the city and the CDC are currently in active negotiations about what is the best way to re-scope the project for funding, with details forthcoming.
“Why a splash pad? How much will it cost the city annually? In my opinion, this is all a waste,” resident Devin Ryan Maresca said.
Maresca believes the city needs to concentrate on bringing in revenue through new businesses. His belief is any water-related projects should include reopening the Cascade Park pool, which has been closed since around 2000.
The United Way of Lawrence County has raised more than $200,000 for the proposed project and presented a petition in 2022 to have the city grant the agency a 20-year lease for the pool.
United Way CEO Gayle Young and other agency officials will be presenting an updated plan for their project to council in the future.
“We continue to raise dollars to the campaign,” Young said. “We’re still financing for the Cascade Park pool project.”
Cioppa said a splash pad would work best at the park, and said the city could work with the New Castle Area Transit Authority to offer routes to the park for the pad.
He said what downtown New Castle really needs is foot traffic. He said more apartments and restaurants would bring younger people downtown and drive growth.
“We need to get living and working downtown,” Cioppa said.
Frye said currently approximately 550 residents live downtown.
In other city news, council agreed to allow police Chief Bobby Salem to apply for a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant, for up to $300,000, to fund programs to reduce violent crime.
“The NCPD would use it to help with our program we’re trying to start with the LPR (license plate recognition) cameras at intersections,” Salem said.
Salem said the city wants to place license plate reading cameras throughout the city to help identify suspects or potential suspects in crimes. The grant would not require a local match from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.