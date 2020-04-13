On a weekend that Christians mark a three-day passage from sadness to celebration, local spiritual and community leaders laid out a similar path to a resurrection of normalcy in Lawrence County.
A dozen of them gathered in front of their laptops Saturday morning for a 90-minute live-stream of prayer and encouragement hosted by the Rev. Mark Kauffman, CEO of the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and pastor of Jubilee Ministries in New Castle.
Acknowledging fears of sickness and economic misfortune spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kauffman cautioned viewers that “the fear that has plagued so many is just as dangerous as the virus. We can’t let any words of the world be greater than the words of God.”
“The Bible tells us a powerful Scripture that what was meant for evil, God can turn it for good,” Kauffman went on. “And I truly believe that word is for New Castle. I believe that we are going to see this thing begin to turn in our favor, and we’re going to come out of this better than what we went into it.”
Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said he’s seeing the best of the community already. He has watched videos of people fighting for a last roll of toilet paper, heard political arguments about which party has the better pandemic response, seen the “closed” signs on businesses and empathized with parents wondering how they will feed their children.
“You’d think it was the end of the world,” he said, before adding, “but that’s not what we’re seeing in Lawrence County. In what should be our worst times, by the grace of God, we’re seeing the best of humanity here.”
He referred to groups making masks for both medical professionals and the community, residents supporting all-but-shuttered restaurants through take-out orders, neighbors checking on the welfare of neighbors and churches providing food for families.
Boyd conceded that in the county’s initial planning meetings to prepare for the coronavirus, he feared that legal and health systems would become overwhelmed.
“But that’s not what we’re seeing,” he said. “Maybe, just maybe, this virus -- as horrible as it is -- has helped put things in perspective.
“These are the times that define communities for generations; times of hardship, times of strife. I’m proud to say that across Lawrence County … when the world appeared to be falling down around us, we stood up.”
That’s a call, the Rev. Tony Flowers noted, is one that everyone needs to answer.
“God always saves his best ‘til last, and he always sends his best people to the worst places,” Flowers said. “So congratulations to those of you on this call today. You are the starting lineup. You are being called upon to be the change agents of our society.”
Tony Amabile, owner of The Shipping Depot on Kennedy Square and president of the Downtown Business Association, challenged people to embrace that thought even after the threat of COVID-19 has waned.
“Make no mistake, we will get through this,” he said, “and when we do, it’s important that everybody honor and patronize (our) local, small businesses so that they can quickly come back and gain what they’ve lost (because of mandated closures).
“I feel confident that so many of our passionate and prayerful leaders are giving us hope, and that’s exactly what God gives us -- he gives us hope.”
Count New Castle Mayor Chris Frye among those leaders. Acknowledging that the battle against COVID-19 is both “spiritual and carnal,” he added his concern for local business to Amabile’s.
He encouraged anyone who knows of a business that may have to close for good due to coronavirus constraints, or those businesses themselves, to call his office “because that’s not what we want to happen.”
“We want to know who they are,” he said. “If I have to call the state, DCED or whatever the case may be, we’ll find a way to keep those doors open and endure this time, and worry about it later.
“This isn’t a dollars game. This is spiritual, this is humanity.”
Such concern, Kauffman believes, is evidence that “what we’ve taken for granted, we’re starting to appreciate. Seasons of crisis have a way of re-prioritizing our lives. Crisis helps us to recognize the things that are really important in life.”
Kauffman added that he has fielded many inquiries from people asking if the COVID-19 pandemic is heralding the end of the world.
“I say, ‘it’s not the end of the world, it’s just the end of the world as we know it,’ ” he said. “I believe we’re going to come into a much better, greater day in the coming days.”
