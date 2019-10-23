Spielvogel touts communication, wise spending

Loretta Spielvogel vows that if she wins a seat as a Lawrence County commissioner on Nov. 5, she will strengthen the ties between the county and the city of New Castle with better communication, and she will look out for the taxpayers dollars.
Spielvogel, 59, of Hickory Township, a Democrat, is one of four commissioner candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election. Taxpayers will select three.
This is the second time Spielvogel has run for commissioner. She sought one of the four-year seats in the May primary election in 2015 but was unsuccessful. Now in a different political climate for the three open positions only one incumbent is running.
Republican Dan Vogler is seeking re-election. The other candidates are Morgan Boyd of New Wilmington, a Republican, and Tim Fulkerson of New Castle, a Democrat.
Outgoing Commissioner Steve Craig is not seeking re-election, and incumbent Bob Del Signore was defeated in this year's May primary election.
Fulkerson, as a current New Castle city councilman, has recently raised issues with the county commissioners about their position on blight, the transit authority and other aspects of city government.
Spielvogel said she sees open communication between the city and county as keys to progress for Lawrence County. But more importantly, she wants to make decisions that will be more of a savings to taxpayers than they've seen during the past several years, and government efficiency and fiscal responsibility are her mantras.
She claims that when she lost the bid for commissioner four years ago, "I immediately knew I was going to run again.
"I loved being out in the community and hearing what people had to say, and I wanted to make New Castle and the county a better place," she said, noting, "The age of our community is increasing, and younger people are leaving the county to go to work elsewhere."
She believes that differences between city council and the county commissioners will improve, merely with better and open communication.
"Being from the city, and moving into the county gives me insight to what needs to be done," she said.
"When you sit at the table and air your grievances as adults, then you can hear what the other person is saying," she said.
Most importantly, the commissioners are the stewards of the taxpayers dollars, she said and there are some instances where, in her eyes, the county has not spent tax dollars as wisely as they should have.
For example, the county purchased a house at 3309 Wilmington Road to become the court of District Judge Scott McGrath. It's been two years since the commissioners signed a sales agreement for $285,000 to buy the house to renovate it. It also has spent money on architectural fees, both at its current location in the Allshouse plaza, where plans were scrapped because the bids were too high, and at the house.
To date, the work has not yet begun.
"We're paying extra dollars (in rent at the plaza) to house the staff and there's still no office space," she said.
"I'd like to sell it," she said of the house. "It's not on the tax rolls and it's not doing us any good right now. The county owns it and it's sitting empty."
She pointed out that she also sees the hiring of a high-powered Pittsburgh attorney to negotiate labor union contracts at a cost of $100,000 each year for the past five years as excessive spending.
Regarding "the debacle" last year with Children and Youth Services, she asked, "who was minding the store, that the county wasn't doing the proper reporting to the state? Those department heads are hired by the commissioners and it's their job to be the watchdog over them," she said.
The county commissioners are responsible for three things, Spielvogel pointed out. Those are: providing services, such as through Children & Youth, mental health, veterans, seniors, voting and others; protecting its citizens, with the county jail, 911 center and the sheriff's department; and spending county tax dollars wisely, she said.
If there is a tax increase, is she prepared to reopen the budget early next year?
"You have to be open-minded about everything," Spielvogel said. "We can speculate as much as we want to. They're working on a budget now. My thought is that they have to do their due diligence and do what needs to be done by the end of the year. Otherwise, it's not fair to the taxpayers and to the new board coming in for 2020. I would hope that they would do the right thing, because these issues happened on their watch."
She added that if she is elected, she intends to be "very vocal" about that budget.
She said she hopes the current board of commissioners does its due diligence in balancing the budget for 2020 without raising taxes.
"Economic development is one thing," she concluded, "but we need to do our own housekeeping. The budget is tight and we have to make sure the money is spent wisely. If we can only afford hamburger, we can't go out and buy steak, or sooner or later we won't have any money to buy hamburger, either."
"Yes, economic development is important, but that is something we should be working on with the municipalities, in conjunction with them," she said.
Spielvogel was raised in Mahoningtown and has lived in Hickory Township for 28 years.
She was a New Castle police officer from 1985 until 2007, when she retired as a lieutenant in charge of the police department's juvenile bureau. She was the department's DARE officer for 10 years, working in the New Castle schools. She developed and administered the police department's youth program, and she co-wrote and administered $940,000 worth of grants to bolster programs to curb juvenile delinquency and drug abuse.
She also has owned a fitness center and was in charge of an after-school program called Finding Another Chance to Succeed, with juveniles through the Lawrence County department of juvenile probation.
She is community resource specialist with The Academy Schools, working with delinquent youth through the county juvenile probation office. She also has done catering privately for friends and families.
Spielvogel has three children of her own, and one grandson.
