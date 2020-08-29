It's been the weekly mantra of one Lawrence County commissioner: Don't forget to fill out your census form and be counted.
Loretta Spielvogel has issued that reminder at the commissioners meetings repeatedly, every week for the past several months, emphasizing the importance of the county's population count for funding community services and grant programs.
To date, 67 percent of Lawrence County's population has participated in the 2020 U.S. Census. Spielvogel said she is continuing to look for ways to get more people to complete the census forms and raise that percentage.
"The information is confidential and it's only for statistics," she said. "Plus, you're required by law to participate."
The basic thing is that for the next 10 years, the census numbers give guidance as to how much federal and state money comes into the county to provide services. It also will be valuable information for political redistricting, she said.
According to information she obtained from the census bureau, the census guides more than $675 billion in federal funding that is distributed to states and communities each year.
The impact COVID-19 has had on 2020 Census operations has resulted in changes to its counting methods to ensure the safety of staff and the public while maximizing the number of households that respond on their own.
U.S. Census Bureau director Dr. Steven Dillingham emphasized, "Responding to the 2020 Census online, on paper, by phone, or in person with a census taker helps secure vital resources for your community."
As of Friday, 64.6 percent of households nationally had responded to the 2020 census. In Pennsylvania, 67.5 percent have responded via the self-response methods — online, by phone or by returning forms by mail — and with the current non-response follow-up campaign underway, Pennsylvania's response rate is at 82.9 percent.
People can still respond online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker face to face.
The Census Bureau plans to follow up with some non-responding households by phone.
If a voicemail is available, the census taker will leave a message asking the household to call one of the bureau’s call centers.
Census takers have begun following up with households nationwide, and will continue to visit non-responding households in person, while following CDC and local public health guidelines.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a “notice of visit” with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail, to encourage response.
The Census Bureau also will mail an additional paper questionnaires to non-responding households, according to the news release.
The bureau is currently sending a seventh mailing, including a paper questionnaire, to the lowest-responding census tracts. The bureau also is sending emails to households in low-responding areas.
In total, the bureau expects to email more than 20 million households in low-responding areas. The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages.
The email addresses being used are ones that households provided in response to another bureau program or that they received from states, from such programs as WIC, SNAP or TANF, or from commercial lists.
In addition to contacting households through these new methods, the bureau is increasing other outreach efforts during one last push to encourage everyone to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. The bureau has launched Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, a program that offers assistance with responding at locations, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, in low-responding areas.
Residents can still participate in the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020, or by returning the paper form in the mail.
More information about the census and completing the forms is available at 2020census.gov.
