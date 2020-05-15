New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.