The Lawrence County Planning Commission in a teleconference meeting Wednesday accepted a land development plan for an addition to Ellwood Specialty Steel in Wilmington Township.
The plan calls for construction of a 10,800-square-foot addition to the company’s existing building and a 7,560-square-foot, lean-to structure, both at the back of the existing building on Honeybee Lane. The purpose of the addition is to increase capacity for a product that the company distributes, sales of which have been growing, according to a company spokesperson who participated in the meeting.
Ellwood Specialty Steel is a fully integrated producer of tool steels for plastic molds, die cast dies, forging dies and other tooling applications, according to information from the company website.
Allen J. Miller, deputy county planning director, said that the 40.92-acre property is split by multiple Wilmington Township zoning districts, but the planned construction is all in an industrial zone, and heavy industrial is a permitted use. A total of 7.8 acres will be involved in the construction. The review of the plan also included other comments about a few requirements that are needed before the project can proceed.
Planning and community development director Amy McKinney said the next county planning commission meeting is set for June 10 at the Wampum Train Station, but is dependent upon COVID-19 conditions.
“We’re taking that day by day,” she said. She noted that one of the items up for review by the commission next month is a land development plan from the Shenango Area School District, which is planning to build a two-phase, $4.9 million sports complex.
District superintendent Mike Schreck said the plans to be reviewed next month are for the first phase of the project. That includes an indoor sports facility and an outdoor athletic field. He said the district is looking for approvals for the plans so it can advertise for bids for the project to see how the costs come in.
McKinney said that if the COVID-19 precautions prevent an in-person meeting at that time, the commission may meet through Zoom to allow more members of the public to tune in.
