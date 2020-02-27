Specialist talks pros, cons of Home Rule charter

A local government policy specialist from the Department of Community and Economic Development spoke to New Castle’s Home Rule Commission on Wednesday about some of the restrictions and allowances they will have if they choose to draft a charter.
“The PA Constitution, that basically provides a state preemption through state laws that are enacted by the General Assembly that provide specific restrictions for Home Rule charter communities,” Michael Foreman said. “The laws have to be uniform and applicable to all classes of municipalities, including Home Rule municipalities like it’s applicable to optional plan forms of government.”
Foreman listed some of the statutes the commission cannot override when drafting the charter, such as Pennsylvania’s ethics law, arbitration and labor relations and stormwater management act. Any provision added to a charter that inflicts on the restricted statues can be deemed inoperable as they are unconstitutional.
Foreman also listed some of the benefits of becoming a Home Rule community, such as increased citizen access, flexibility and wider representation.
The commission is currently in a nine-month phase of studying the city’s government, as well as communities that have adopted charters. Members have met with government officials, such as city council President Tom Smith, Councilman Bryan Cameron and Sharon city manager and fire chief Robert Fiscus Jr.
“I believe you’ve been given a timetable to map out, to plot out the timing of your benchmark dates or timeframes under which you should be carrying out your responsibilities and your duties,” Foreman said.
According to the timetable, the commission has until April 20 to decide whether or not to draft a charter.
“My experience has been, even though I just said nine months to decide whether you want no change or go to a Home Rule charter, I think you need to start looking at that in the fifth or sixth month to make a final decision by then ... because you need as much time as possible to draft a Home Rule charter. It’s a very extensive and in-depth exercise,” Foreman said.
Chairwoman Susan Linville expressed interest in changing the way members are elected because, according to her, members on the current council hail from the same area of the city causing some constituents who live in other areas to feel unrepresented. Commission member Marco Bulisco countered by saying some constituents may be in opposition to that proposal because they don’t want their vote to be restricted to a particular area.
Michael Silvestri of Public Partners of Pittsburgh, the commission’s consultant contingent upon New Castle City Council approving his contract, made his introductions to the commission.
“One thing we need need to get started on is it’s time to get moving on getting public input so you guys can be a position to make a determination whether or not you want to proceed with the charter,” Silvestri said.
“Right now, you’re operating under an optional plan form of government,” Foreman said.
