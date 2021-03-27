Special sections showcase best of city, county

From staff reports
There’s no doubt 2020 was a tough one for those in the New Castle and Lawrence County communities.
Ditto for county businesses.
But there was some good. And most of all, there’s a vision for the future.
In today’s newspaper, you’ll find four sections highlighting that vision of Lawrence County across youth and education; industry and enterprise; health and community.
Reporters at The News showcased everything from the growing new businesses in downtown New Castle to the NFL Draft prep program at Grossetti Performance, where weekend warriors can also be found working out next to future pro football players. We also focused on how the New Castle farmers market navigated COVID-19 and went deep into the history of one of the city’s most iconic structures, the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
