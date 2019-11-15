A Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail on drug charges after county narcotics agents and New Castle police searched an East Side home.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office special investigative unit and New Castle police served a sealed search warrant at 607 Walls St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and recovered 116 grams of crack cocaine, 74.1 grams of powder cocaine, bags of marijuana, a .380 semi-automatic handgun, digital scales, cell phones, $7,088 in cash, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and other drug paraphernalia.
They arrested Juan M. Gibson, of 607 Walls St., who is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibson is in the Lawrence County Jail on a detainer from the Pennsylvania state parole.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond at $25,000.
