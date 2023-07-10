A bed-and-breakfast, wedding and event venue is proposed for a former church on the city’s East Side.
The New Castle Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended city council approves a conditional-use request from Lindburgh McPherson and Michael Demoratz for the former Epworth United Methodist Episcopal Church at 801 E. Washington St. The property lies in a residential district.
McPherson and Demoratz, who are planning to relocate from Southern California to New Castle, envision this project as a five-star destination and event space, much like their Wilcox Manor in Tustin, California.
“There’s people that come from all over. I’m sure, with time, we can accomplish that here in New Castle,” McPherson said. “We truly want to be a part of this community.”
McPherson said they have spent more than $300,000 in renovations using local labor. He envisions the space with two ballrooms — one solely for nonprofits at a reduced price.
McPherson said there will be a bedroom in the bed-and-breakfast that will be free for cancer patients and their families traveling for treatments and doctor appointments.
The location is expected to open in spring 2025.
McPherson said the couple has been planning to move to Pennsylvania for a while. A few years ago, he got a text message at 2 a.m. from a friend, who told him the church was on the market and he knew they had to buy it.
Amanda Carney, who lives at 827 E. Washington St., said while she is happy a business wants to come to New Castle, she concerns over traffic, hours of operation, security and the potential for fights and other crimes.
McPherson said the business would follow all proper city rules and ordinances and things will be maintained during events.
He added he feels if this place is successful, other businesses would follow suit.
A public hearing from city council to consider the conditional-use request will be scheduled.
