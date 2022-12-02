The Laurel Elementary PTO will host its second annual Spartan Tree Spectacular in December.
The event sees students in each grade, at the school, decorate one tree to represent their whole grade, which will be on display Dec. 12 to 16.
From there, to cast a vote, students must donate an item or more to benefit the City Rescue Mission.
The items that are needed include canned vegetables or fruits, beans, cereal, rice, coffee, facial tissues, socks (for men, women and children), hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes), hats, scarves and gloves (for men, women and children) and laundry detergent.
The students in the grade who decorated the tree with the most items collected will win extra recess passes.
On Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the school will host a community event where attendees can see the decorated trees, hallways, and classroom doors, have hot chocolate, visit with Santa, and hear the high school choir sing holiday tunes.
During the night, donations will be collected for the Club Hope Foundation, which is an Ellwood City-based non-profit that works to help cancer patients and their families, including some patients and their families in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.