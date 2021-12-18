The Laurel Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring a door decorating contest this week to boost the holiday spirit and to raise money to help the City Rescue Mission.
Each grade level at the school has decorated a tree to represent their grade and the trees have been on display since Dec. 13 for students to cast a vote for their favorite tree. To cast a vote, children have had to donate at least one item that appeared on a list of items needed by the Rescue Mission. Extra recess passes with go to the students in the grade level with the most donated items.
Items needed are canned fruits and vegetables, pancake mix, beans, cereal, rice, pasta, coffee, hygiene product and puzzles, books, and board games for adults and children. Also, hats, gloves, and scarfs are needed for children.
“What a fun way to give back to the community, and to let the Spartan Spirit shine like a beacon of love during this challenging year," PTO president Kathleen Hudak said.
On Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the school will be open for friends and families to view the decorations and join in the fun. Those who attend with have a chance to share some hot chocolate, listen to holiday music, and donate money or other needed items for the Rescue Mission, as well.
“Come and admire the students’ handiwork," Hudak said. "We are excited about this project, and we look forward to your support.”
