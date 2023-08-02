Sparkle Markets has renewed its lease with Westgate Plaza and plans to expand to the neighboring vacant True Value Hardware store and possibly add a coffee bar, said store manager Jeff Richards.
“He wants to stick around for the long haul,” Richards said about Vincent Furrie Jr., president of the 18-store chain with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Sparkle moved to the Union Township location on West State Street five years ago. Its current lease expires in November. Richards didn’t know the length of time of the new lease.
The remodel should take a few weeks.
Sparkle employs 70 workers locally.
