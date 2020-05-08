The Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Ohio, plans to reopen Tuesday with hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so shoppers are encouraged to call ahead and to check Facebook @SouthernParkMall and Instagram @SouthernPark for the most up-to-date information.
Shoppers must follow safety rules, including staying at least 6 feet from others and not gathering in groups. Face masks are recommended.
The mall will disinfect areas most susceptible to the spread of germs many times a day. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed in high-traffic areas for public use.
Donation drives and blood drives are just a few ways that Southern Park Mall is showing its support for the local community during this trying time. Donations of nonperishable food, bottled water, laundry soap, toilet paper and toiletries are being accepted for The Salvation Army. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 5 p.m. daily. The donation bin is located outside the food court entrance.
In addition, Southern Park Mall will host a second blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross from noon to 6 p.m. May 21. Donors can schedule an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
