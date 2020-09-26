A South Side man is wanted by the state police after a woman reported that he tried to rob her outside of a convenience store.
State police have charged David Anthony Burdick, 38, of 303 Phillips St., with robbery as a result of the incident that was reported to have occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in a parking lot off Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman, who is acquainted with Burdick, reported that she pulled her car into a parking space and saw Burdick drive up and park in the space beside her. He got out and walked over to her driver’s side door and started arguing with her, she told police.
The woman said she went inside the store and withdrew cash from the ATM machine and Burick asked her to give him money. She said Burdick went into the store, then went outside and got into his car. She left and got into her car and he asked her for a hug, then forcefully lunged at her and tried to grab the money from her center console, the report said. She said she tried to push him out of her car and protect the money and he lunged at her a second time, trying again to grab the money as she tried to push him away, police said. He then got into his car and drove away, she told police.
The police watched the store surveillance video, which corroborated the woman’s report, they reported.
Burdick, as a result, is charged with robbery, theft and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
