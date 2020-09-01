A South Side man is in the Lawrence County jail after police pulled over his car and found him with a loaded stolen gun and marijuana.
A state police trooper from Butler County arrested Fletcher Lee Hudson III, 20, of 424 Uber St., around 9:30 p.m. July 28 on Moravia Street. According to a criminal complaint, the trooper pulled over a Dodge Dart that Hudson was driving, because it went through a red light. Police said he had two ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and a Glock 9-millimeter gun loaded with 15 rounds. He refused to tell the officer who gave him the gun, the report said.
Police said a man had reported the gun stolen to the New Castle Police Department on March 12 and had not seen it since.
Following the gun investigation, Hudson was taken into custody Saturday and charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a red signal. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on a $50,000 bond.
