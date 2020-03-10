A South Side man is accused of crashing his truck into a car with three occupants on North Mercer Street and leaving the scene, according to New Castle police.
They have charged John Jay Boots, 35, of 507 Galbreath St., in connection with the collision that reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue.
The occupants of a Nissan Rogue reported to police that they were northbound on North Mercer street when a truck going east on Park Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign, and struck the left side of the Rogue, causing the airbags to deploy and the car to spin sideways.
The truck then left the scene, they said.
The police said they spoke with Boots’ wife, who said he had gone from a parking lot at a local pizza shop toward North Mercer Street in a silver Nissan Titan. Police said they found parts and a grille of a silver Nissan Titan at the accident scene. They received information that Boots was on this way to Ellwood City and police put out a bulletin to find him.
He faces one count each of accident involving damage to attended vehicle, reckless and careless driving, a stop sign violation, failure to stop and render aid and driving with a suspended license.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
