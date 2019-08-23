A South Side man who police say left his dog inside a car at a grocery store in 90-degree weather is facing consequences, including a smashed car window.
Shenango Township police also have charged William John Beighley, 67, of South Mercer Street, with one count of cruelty to animals.
Police said the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Giant Eagle in Shenango Township. The dog was spotted inside Beighley’s car by an off-duty New Castle officer who was shopping, and he placed a private call to the Shenango Township police, reporting all of the windows were closed on Beighley’s blue and black Toyota sedan, and the dog inside appeared to be getting overheated quickly, according to a criminal complaint.
A Shenango officer went inside the store had Beighley paged while another officer waited at the car with the dog, reporting that the car wasn’t running and the dog was panting and appeared to be severely overheated. The officer used his baton to break the front passenger side window of the car and placed the animal inside the air-conditioned patrol car and gave him water to revitalize him.
Beighley, upon returning to the car, told police that he felt the car was cool enough to leave the dog because the air conditioning had been running while he was en route, the report said. The police noted in their report that Beighley had been in the store 12 minutes, according to a surveillance video, and that he only went back outside because he had been paged.
Beighley will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.