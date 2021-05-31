The South Side Community Garden is now planted and growing.
Volunteers and employees of Disabilities Options Network Services and Lawrence County Conservation District assembled the morning of May 22 and cleaned up the neighborhood, planted vegetable plants in raised beds, constructed raised beds and planted flowers in the rain creek garden.
Local nonprofits and businesses that partnered for the event also included Tri-County Clean Ways, The Hoyt, George Junior Republic, Lawns & Beyond (Mike Lemke), Victory Family Church and Penn State Master Gardeners.
Glenn Sanders of George Junior Republic explained the creation of a Monarch butterfly sculpture which is used for rain water collection. Corey Kendall, a DON employee, made the suggestion to use a satellite dish to capture rain water to use in the garden. The idea was given to George Junior Republic students who designed, fabricated, and created the sculpture, which was commissioned by Arts & Education of the The Hoyt and installed by DON Construction.
Several volunteers walked the neighborhood picking up the trash while other volunteers planted the vegetables in raised beds and flowers in the Rain Creek Gardens.
