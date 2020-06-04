Fresh vegetables will soon be sprouting on the city’s South Side with the incorporation of a community garden.
“This community like so many others in town has suffered from an economic decline over the years,” said Mary Burris of the Lawrence County Conservation District. “We’re really kind of hoping that with some neighborhood buy-in, people participate and have a sense of ownership to become sort of the eyes and ears.”
The garden sits at the site of the former Pollock Avenue School, which was open 1905 to 1970. It was demolished after closing two years prior.
The space remained empty until Michael Lemke from Lawns & Beyond Landscaping found the property, and Kenny Rice, an employee for DON Services, acquired it.
“We decided to garden on it to bring what we’re doing on the Lower East Side to the South Side and this is hopefully a step in many gardens that we want to open around the city,” Rice said.
Burris and Rice headed the Lower East Side Community Garden project over a year ago. There are no plans to develop any other gardens in the city at this time.
According to Burris, there have been instances in the neighborhood that may have made residents wary about leaving their homes.
“We’re hoping to start trying to undo that (with the garden),” she said.
DON is in charge of planting, maintenance and harvesting the garden. The South Side community, though, is welcome to help with the project like pulling weeds.
Hopefully, within the next 60 to 90 days, Burris said, the garden will yield the peppers, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower and strawberries that have been planted there.
The food harvested from the garden will be distributed to agencies that have been instrumental in the development of the garden. The produce will then be distributed from those agencies.
Crews of volunteers were out Tuesday morning building planter boxes as well as planting plants that had been grown from seeds out of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership greenhouses.
The food from the garden is expected to be harvested within the next month or two.
