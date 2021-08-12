South New Castle Borough residents will have a new garbage hauler next month.
Borough council opened four contract bids at a special meeting Wednesday evening and awarded a three-year pact to Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse. Aiken will begin servicing the borough Sept. 1. Aiken also is the garbage hauler for the City of New Castle, which uses a tagging system.
Although no official price per residence was established, borough officials estimated each household would pay around $30 per quarter. This year, they’ve been paying $36.25 per quarter.
Residents also will be limited to a maximum of two cans or four bags per household, according to Matt Aiken of Aiken Refuse. However, council indicated that it will ask residents to use cans, which each household will need to provide for itself.
Residents have been having their garbage collected on Mondays, but Aiken indicated that would likely change. The borough will notify residents of the new day, rates and guidelines.
The borough requested bids for one-, two- and three-year contract lengths, each of which would give the borough an option to renew for up to two additional years. Council decided to go with the three-year deal. Aiken was the low bidder from among three valid submissions, citing a price of $36,000 for the first year, $38,400 for the second year and $40,680 for the third. The optional years would cost the borough $43,440 and $45,960, respectively.
Tri-County Industries’ three-year deal checked in at $66,960 for the first year, $68,976 for the second and $71,064 for the third. Optional years would be $73,224 and $75,420.
Waste Management, the borough’s current hauler, bid $68,890.32, $71,628.72 and $74,484.48 for the first three years, and $77,457.60 and $80,548.08 for the optional ones.
Council also opened a bid from Republic Services, but it was submitted incorrectly and not considered.
After the meeting, councilman John Wilmes and treasurer Al Burick clarified an issue brought up at last week’s regular meeting. At that gathering, council voted to begin the process of water shut-offs for residents who were delinquent for multiple quarters in their sewer bills. Wilmes said Wednesday night that nothing will happen before September, as the homes affected must receive a posted notice before any shutoffs can begin, and the procedure for how and when those notices will be posted will be a topic of discussion at the borough’s Sept. 2 meeting.
Neither Burick or Wilmes could provide an exact number of homes affected, citing the need to get an updated list, but estimated it may be around a dozen.
