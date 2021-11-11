South New Castle Borough intends to adopt its 2022 budget at the next council meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
The municipality’s property tax rate remains at six mills.
The new budget totals $293,171, up slightly from the 2021 total of $290,398. It includes a general fund budget of $256,350, a liquid fuels fund budget of $29,571 and a fire tax budget of $7,250.
The budget is available for inspection on the borough’s website, www.southnewcastle.com, under the “Government” link on the home page.
