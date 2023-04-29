It will be up to the residents of both South New Castle Borough and Shenango Township to decide if the two will merge.
During a town hall meeting Thursday at the borough’s fire hall, it was announced that a referendum question for the proposed merger will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for residents of both municipalities.
Leaders for both communities, as well as Terri Cunkle, a local government policy specialist for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, were on hand to go over details from the proposed merger, as well as answer any questions from residents.
“The first process is to inform the public,” Cunkle said. “It’s full transparency.”
More than 30 people attended the hearing — although all but two were from the borough.
Cunkle said both borough council and the Shenango supervisors will look to advertise a joint-proposed ordinance soon. This proposed ordinance would stipulate everything regarding the merger, like assets to be shared, when the merger would take place and what would happen to the elected officials and workers from the borough.
Cunkle said once passed, that ordinance will be able to be viewed by the public, and will be sent to the county voter services office to be advertised for the November election.
A resolution to advertise the ordinance will be on the May agendas for both borough council and the Shenango supervisors at their respective meetings.
Cunkle said the referendum has to be passed by voters in both municipalities. If passed, it could take up to four years for the merger to come to fruition, or less dependent upon the terms of the ordinance.
However, if it fails, the referendum question cannot be put back on the ballot for another five years.
Potential borougH
financial concerns
Borough council President Tom Nocera said for now, the borough is financially secure.
However, he said 20 years of not raising taxes has finally caught up to the borough. In the next 10 years, the borough will need to spend $450,000 on capital projects, such as purchasing new trucks and replacing its salt shed, which will delete the borough’s capital surplus.
“That money does not include road improvements,” Nocera said.
As it stands, the council will vote to raise taxes by three mills for 2024.
“If we do nothing with taxes, we’ll be $140,000 in the hole,” Nocera said. “It needs to be three mills to get us over the hump for the next 10 years.”
The borough’s current rate is 5.5 mills, in which the borough generates approximately $13,000. This is in comparison to the township, which has a 2.8-millage rate, with each mill generating approximately $368,000.
Shenango Supervisor Brandon Rishel said they are working to make sure taxes in the township don’t have to be raised for the next 10 years.
Rishel, Nocera and Cunkle said prices for vehicles and materials will continue to rise over time.
Nocera and Rishel said it would be better for the borough to merge into the township now while it is in decent financial shape, rather than in the future when the borough’s financial state could change for the worse.
Lack of interest for borough leadership
Nocera said one of the main reasons this merger is being presented is for an apparent lack of interest from residents to lead the borough.
Currently, all three members of council — Nocera, Robin Holliday and Joshua McClure — are appointed, as well as Mayor Jeff Noble.
All four are up for reelection this year — all four are running again — and all members of council are running unopposed. Joseph Woryk is a Republican challenger against Noble in the May 16 primary. In the past, borough elections have lacked candidates.
“It makes it seem that nobody else is interested,” Nocera said.
Cunkle said she has seen and worked with municipalities where there was nobody in office at all, which means contracts, agreements and grants can’t be signed or approved.
Fate of public works employees
All three of the borough’s part-time public works employees were in attendance and said they have full-time jobs in addition to their borough work, but are flexible when they can work and respond to emergencies.
They said they have concerns about how the township would respond to emergencies in the borough under a merger. Rishel said the township would love to hire the three workers for its public works department, but that part-time work is decided based on seniority under Shenango’s collective bargaining agreement with its public works department, which is unionized.
The workers’ years of experience would be incorporated into the seniority list.
Being a good neighbor
Rishel said he was previously asked the benefits to the township under a merger.
He admitted there is no financial benefit or detriment to the proposed merger at this time. Financially, the merger would be a “wash” for the township.
Rishel said the township wants to be “good neighbor” to the borough, and said since the two entities already share resources like police coverage and a merged fire department, it makes sense to merge now.
Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine and Supervisor Al Burick III said they grew up either in or near the borough and have fond memories of the people there.
Rishel believes if this ballot question were up for vote right now, it would pass in the township, as he feels the majority of people in the township want to help their borough neighbors.
However, he said if the borough’s financial state changes for the worse in the future, then no municipality will want to merge with the borough.
Rishel said if the referendum fails in November, it will not change the existing relationship between the two municipalities.
“We’re still your neighbors,” Rishel said.
