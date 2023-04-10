South New Castle Borough’s proposed merger with Shenango Township has taken a step forward.
Not much has happened with the idea since a July 19, 2022, town hall meeting at the borough fire hall, at which time officials explained South New Castle’s options for the future and the ramifications of each. At subsequent borough council meetings, officials said they were waiting to schedule a meeting with the state Department of Economic and Community Development before proceeding further.
That meeting, council president Tom Nocera said Thursday, took place recently, and now, another town hall gathering — open to residents of both municipalities — is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 27 at the fire hall on Byers Avenue.
In addition, it appears that a referendum voters in both municipalities must approve in order for the merger to go forward will be on the ballot for November’s general election.
Nocera, borough Mayor Jeff Noble and secretary/treasurer Albert Burick III sat down with Terri Kunkle of DCED to discuss the merger, which was proposed in 2020, but put on the back burner during the pandemic.
“It was a good meeting; very informative,” Nocera said of the meeting with Kunkle. “She laid out the plans of all the steps we need to take to get it on the ballot to make this happen. The next step is that we need to have a joint resolution that we’re talking to each other.
“Once we do that, that will allow us to schedule a public meeting. So we need a motion to pass this resolution that will allow us to have a public meeting and continue discussions.”
That resolution was passed 2-0, with Nocera and councilman Josh McClure approving it. Councilwoman Robin Holliday was unable to attend the meeting.
Shenango Township is expected to pass a similar resolution at next week’s supervisors meeting.
“This is the first step,” Burick explained. “This is a formal document that says that we’ve initiated the steps and we’re formally going to have this joint meeting, and I hope that Terri’s going to join us for that meeting.
“Then the next step would be to draft an ordinance to pass in July that would put this as a referendum on the ballot.”
South New Castle proposed the idea of a merger with Shenango Township in 2020, in part because residents willing to serve on council were difficult to find. Indeed, all three current council seats, as well as the mayor’s post, are held by appointees, rather than elected officials. In addition, next month’s primary election ballot lists only two candidates for three open seats.
Finances are another concern. At last year’s town meeting, Nocera told residents that the borough is in good financial shape at present, but expressed concerns about what might happen down the road should the merger not be approved.
A declining population and homes being razed and removed from the tax rolls are whittling away at revenues, Nocera noted at the time, adding that if that trend were to continue, the borough could become a distressed community taken over by the state.
A tax hike could ward that off, but the borough’s millage rate already is the fifth-highest in Lawrence County and would need to be raised three mills to keep the borough solvent, Burick said in July.
Residents may hear some slightly different numbers at the April 27 meeting, Nocera said.
“I think we have a little bit more accurate numbers as far as what our finances look like and what our taxes might look like in the future if this doesn’t happen,” he said. “So we’ll be able to answer plenty of questions then.”
A notice of the meeting will be posted on the borough’s website and be included in its garbage bills that are to be sent out next week.
Also Thursday, council awarded a contract for the milling and paving of South Jefferson Street to Youngblood Paving. Youngblood submitted a bid of $72,110.63. Other bids opened Thursday came from Shields Asphalt for $87,841.80 and Pro-Tech Asphalt for $99,342,95. The low bid was accepted pending a review by RAR Engineering.
