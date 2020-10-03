Residents who turned out Thursday for South New Castle Borough’s council meeting were seeking details about a potential merger with Shenango Township.
That made it unanimous — the borough’s council and mayor are, too.
“There are a lot of rumors out there,” council President John Wilmes said prior to the meeting's public comment period, “but there can’t be any rumors because there hasn’t been anything yet agreed on. As a matter of fact, both municipalities haven’t sat down and talked. It’s just procedures that have to go through to see even if we could do it.
“There are a lot of people worried about their garbage and how that’s going to be affected. There are a lot of people worried about the roads up here, what they’re going to be like in the winter. All I can tell you is the borough is going to be run as usual because no one has sat down and talked about this."
Talk of a possible merger surfaced earlier this year. According to officials from both municipalities, South New Castle approached Shenango Township about exploring the idea. Attorney Lou Perrotta, solicitor for both Shenango and South New Castle, explained at each community’s September meeting that many issues — among them, boundaries, assets, liabilities, taxes and services — would have to be discussed and resolved to the satisfaction of both Shenango supervisors and South New Castle council before an agreement could be drafted.
That agreement would then go before residents as an election referendum, and both municipalities would have to pass it for the merger to take place.
Nearly two dozen borough residents were present Thursday for what is normally a sparsely-attended meeting, and several shared their concerns about what a merger might mean.
Barb Noble of East Tempalena Avenue asked how a merger might impact zoning regulations, taxes, burning ordinances and winter road maintenance.
“I always brag about how wonderful our roads are in the winter, because we’re uphill no matter what, and you guys have always done such a wonderful job,” she said. “I am so concerned that if we merge with Shenango, our roads are not going to be nearly as important to them as they are to us, because they have a lot of busy thoroughfares that I think they are going to consider more important than us.”
Russ Van Nest, of Hanna Street, expressed similar concern that a merger could result in South New Castle getting only Shenango's leftovers.
“(Regardless of) what gets laid out on paper, in reality, we’re probably going to be somewhat 'out of sight, out of mind,' because of where we’re located vs. the rest of the township,” he said. “When it comes to things like roads and police presence and that kind of stuff, even though on paper we’d be part of Shenango Township, it’s probably not going to be to the level that any of us would like.
“That’s the biggest concern, is that we’re going to become a part of the township, pay the taxes, but we’re not going to be as thought of as the original Shenango Township. We’re up here on our own. You don’t come up here unless you live here or you’re visiting someone. There’s no businesses, we’re not a thruway, there’s no other reason to come up here.”
Former borough councilman Wayne Foster sought both a clearer explanation for the reasons behind the merger talk, as well as an increased effort by council to keep residents informed about it.
Foster said he checked into the borough’s finances and said they are not a problem, so he asked what prompted the borough to reach out to Shenango.
Wilmes said that the idea to explore a merger was brought up at a public meeting, and noted that the two municipalities’ fire departments already have merged and that the communities are a part of the same school district.
“And at that time, we couldn’t find a secretary (Shenango Supervisor Albert Burick III has since been hired in that role), we can’t get anybody to work on the roads,” he said. “So it was brought up that maybe it was time to see about a merger, and that’s as far as it’s gone.”
Building on Wilmes' mention of a lack of help, Foster asked councilwoman Shirley Nocera if serving on council has left her exhausted.
“I’m exhausted with being 40-some years with the fire department, and I don’t want to be here,” she responded. “I’m 73 years old. Nobody young wants to come in and do anything.”
Later, she added, “You see on the ballot when it comes to voting, does anybody run? No. Next year, we’re all up for election. Everybody’s welcome to get that petition, get your signatures and get on that ballot. I don’t want this. I didn’t want it in the first place, but nobody would take it."
Foster praised the mayor and council for their work, and assured them that, having served on council himself, “I feel your pain.”
Then he addressed the borough’s residents.
“You hear that, people?,” he said. “And you wonder why we’re merging — because nobody wants to get involved. I did my two years. These people are burned out. So you can’t complain if we merge because your council is burned out.
“People have to get involved, or you have this. If you like your borough, and you don’t want to merge with another municipality, you’ve got to get involved.”
He concluded by making a plea for council to ensure that residents are kept informed as to the process of the merger discussions.
“The more information you can give us during this, there is so much we have to find out before we even think about merging,” Foster said. “If you just keep the borough up on what’s going on, and maybe meanwhile, we’ll scare people into running for office, and this merger won’t even happen."
Wilmes assured Foster that the council is keeping no secrets about the potential merger from residents.
“But we can’t tell anybody anything if we don’t know anything ourselves,” he said, “Nothing has been discussed. The roads haven’t been discussed; nothing has.
“Whenever it comes down to the point of ‘Is this going to happen?’ it’s going to be the residents of South New Castle Borough and the residents of Shenango Township (that decide it).”
