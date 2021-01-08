BY DAN IRWIN
Garbage collection is going up in South New Castle Borough.
Meanwhile, a potential merger with Shenango Township is going nowhere — at least for now.
In discussing both topics Thursday at its regular monthly meeting, council attributed the former situation to annual increases by Waste Management that have not been passed along to residents, and the latter to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Borough residents pay $28 per quarter for garbage collection. Council voted unanimously to raise that cost to $36.25, starting with bills that will go out in February.
Council President John Wilmes noted that the borough has not raised the rate in five years.
“Our garbage bill, we’ve been paying a lot out of the general fund to make up for what we’re taking in,” he said. “Basically, we’re not taking in enough money to pay for the garbage bill.
“The garbage bill goes up every November, but we haven’t increased our garbage bill for the last five years,” he continued. “So we have to raise this garbage bill. We can’t keep on taking money out of the general fund to help pay for the garbage bill.”
Treasurer Al Burick III reported that garbage collection costs the borough $46,562.68, and that the $8.25 quarterly increase is just enough for the municipality to break even.
Waste Management, though, is expected to up its rate again in November with its annual adjustment, and the borough has no idea how much that might be.
“At the end of their fiscal year in July, they let the market set the rate, so they can’t tell you what their rate will be next November,” Burick said. “I told them I was looking to set a price for the next 12 months, and they said they couldn’t give me a price for the next 12 months without having a contract.”
The borough, Burick noted, does not have a contract with Waste Management, and solicitor Lou Perrotta noted that pursuing one would be a time-consuming process.
“The advertisement in and of itself — we’d have to advertise it three times — that’s going to be over $1,000,” Perrotta said. "In addition, we would have to entertain bids, and in addition to entertaining bids, we would have to have a contract that would have some legal work involved with the review of the contract.
“If you would put it out for bids now, we would be pushing it to have something in place for the February meeting because we would have to come up with a specification to be prepared for the number of residents, the routes, if they’re going to supply the garbage cans, the bags. It’s a pretty involved process.”
Burick said the increase in residents’ garbage collection costs is “probably something we should have done every year for the last five years, so we wouldn’t see this 30 percent increase in one year.”
“But the borough can’t take a bath on garbage every year,” he added. “It’s not in the budget. In order for that to happen, they’d have to raise taxes.”
Council also is waiting for discussions to resume about a potential merger with Shenango Township. The idea to explore such an arrangement surfaced in late summer, with each municipality assuring its residents that there were many details to be worked out before the plan could be put on the ballot in both communities for residents to approve or reject.
A hoped-for timetable that might have handed that decision to voters in May is no longer viable, Wilmes said.
“With this virus, nobody has had any meetings,” he announced. “We have not sat down, we have not talked to Shenango, Shenango has not talked to us. It’s kind of rough with this virus, places have closed, it’s rough trying to get into a building.
“Hopefully, they get more of this vaccine out, then in late spring or this summer, we can still move on with this. But for now, nothing has been discussed, and nothing has been done. The way it looks right now ... it will be another year before we can get it on the ballot to be voted on.”
In other business, council:
*Named Justin Data and councilman Greg Szylinski as roadmasters at a rate of $18 an hour. They are replacing Wilmes, who retired from the position at the end of December but who is staying on as an employee to aid with the transition.
*Approved the request of borough tax collector Jolene Thompson to raise the pay for the position by $135 per month. The tax collector now makes $403 per month. The rate has been increased only once in the past 20 years, council said, and the increase will not go into effect until after that next election for tax collector.
*Heard from Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel, who asked council to re-emphasize to residents the need to obtain and display 911 address signage at their homes. Rishel also thanked the borough for financially supporting the department’s efforts to upgrade its hall and make repairs to one of its fire engines. The overall cost, Rishel said, is expected to be around $20,000. He emphasized that none of the money being used is taxpayer money. Rather, he said, it was raised through fundraisers, something the department can’t have right now because its bingos and hall rentals have been canceled because of the pandemic.
