The gloves are coming off in South New Castle Borough.
Frustrated by residents who have not paid their sewer or garbage bills for several months, council voted Thursday to begin shutting off the water of those on the former list, and ceasing pickup for anyone on the latter.
Solicitor Lou Perrotta explained that the borough has an agreement with Pennsylvania American Water that allows it to stop water service to customers who have not paid their sewage bills. He advised council that before that could be done, though, a notice would have to be posted at the home of each delinquent resident.
Mayor Adam Reiter said that he would begin to do so.
“We need to follow through on this,” Reiter said, “because the people who aren’t paying, everybody else is paying the bill.”
Regarding garbage collection, the borough must turn those who are not paying their bill over to the district judge to be cited. Council voted to begin taking this action as well.
“I know when I was garbage clerk, I would send these letters out every quarter,” councilwoman Shirley Nocera said, “They’re delinquent, they’re going to shut their water off in 15 days. Nothing was ever done, and people just laughed about it.
“They know they’re getting away with this, so they’re not going to pay. Start shutting their water off, and they’ll start paying.”
And speaking of garbage, council scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday to open bids for the borough’s solid waste collection and to award the contract to the low bidder. Waste Management, which serves the borough now under an expiring contract, is expected to be one of four haulers to bid on the pact. The others are Republic Services, Aiken Refuse and Tri-County Industries.
