Greg Szklinski is taking over as president of South New Castle Borough Council.
Now all he needs is a council over which to preside.
Szklinski was named to his position at Monday’s reorganizational meeting, but he’s only guaranteed one more meeting before the municipality’s leadership waters turn murky.
Monday’s meeting marked the official end of former council president John Wilmes’ time on the panel. He chose not to run for reelection in November, and his seat on the three-member council remains empty. Moreover, council vice president Shirley Nocera tendered her resignation in December, effective Feb. 28.
Nocera was renamed as vice president Monday, but only as a formality so that the meeting could move forward.
If at least one of those two seats is not filled by the end of next month, council could be unable to meet because it would lack a quorum.
Secretary Albert Burick III said the borough, which has a population of 647 according to the 2020 U.S. Census, would welcome hearing from any resident who would be interested in filling one of the two open council seats.
“Just send a letter to the borough stating their interest,” he said. “Currently, we have no one who has done that.”
In 2020, the borough approached Shenango Township about a possible merger, citing an inability to fill leadership posts as a key reason for the move. That effort, though, has yet to gain momentum.
In the meantime, Chapter 9 of Pennsylvania’s Title 8 Boroughs and Incorporated Towns defines the steps that the borough must take in order to fill its vacant council seats.
Initially, the document says, “the council shall fill the vacancy within 30 days by appointing, by resolution, a registered elector of the borough … to hold the office … until the first Monday in January after the first municipal election occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy occurs, at which election an eligible individual shall be elected to the office for the remainder of the term.”
And if that appointment fails to occur within the prescribed 30 days?
“(T)he vacancy shall be filled within 15 additional days by the vacancy board,” the document says. It defines the vacancy board as a panel consisting of the council, excluding the mayor, and one registered elector of the borough who is appointed by the council and who would serve as the board chairman. The board would appoint someone to fill the council vacancy.
If the board fails to fill the position within 15 days, then it must petition common pleas court to fill the seat by appointing a registered elector of the borough.
