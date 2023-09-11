When it comes to preparing a budget for 2024, South New Castle Borough officials will be doing double duty.
A proposed budget must be approved before Jan. 1, and prior to that, it must be advertised to allow public inspection. But in the borough’s case, there is another factor — a November ballot question that will ask residents of Shenango Township and South New Castle if they want to merge their two municipalities.
The results of that vote will determine whether the borough needs to approve a tax hike.
Officials previously have said that if the merger plan does not pass — and a majority of voters in each municipality must approve it for it to do so — then the borough will need to raise taxes by three mills in 2024 to avoid facing $140,000 in deficits in 10 years.
Approval of the merger — which would become official Jan. 1, 2026 — would belay that order.
“We need to decide if we are going to proceed with having Lou (Perrotta, borough solicitor) draft an ordinance on raising taxes,” Albert Burick III, the borough’s secretary/treasurer, said at council’s Thursday meeting. “That won’t be voted on until December, but we have to at least get it prepared. We have to prepare ourselves with two budgets – one with a merger, one without a merger.”
Perrotta said the council should aim to have something in place for its October meeting in order to meet advertising requirements.
“We have to have it advertised, and pick the date to vote on it,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it would be a done deal — we’d be authorized to vote it down, too.”
Burick agreed that the borough needs to have a draft ordinance prepared by its Oct. 5 meeting.
“I hope for the October meeting that we have some idea so I can create these two budgets,” he said. “We have to know for November which one we’re advertising for it to be approved in December. We have to do 25 days of advertising before the meeting to approve it.”
Also Thursday, Mayor Joe Woryk said that he has been approached by some people who had complaints about residents who are burning trash on days other than Wednesdays and Saturdays, the only two times that the borough permits.
Woryk suggested that a reminder of the borough’s burning days be included with the next garbage billing. Later in the meeting, former councilwoman Shirley Nocera added that she was aware of people burning items such as mattresses and furniture, which is not permitted either.
Burick said that a memo about the burn days would be included in the billing, as well as a printout of DEP regulations specifying what can and cannot be burned.
And, in a necessary nod to the season, the council set trick-or-treat hours in the borough as 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
