South New Castle Borough has hired a code enforcement director.
Now all it needs is a code for him to enforce.
That’s on the way.
After voting Thursday to have Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services tackle improperly maintained properties within the municipality, the borough turned its attention to adopting a property maintenance code. Solicitor Lou Perrotta provided council with a summary of the International Property Maintenance Code — a document as thick as a 19th century family Bible — for its perusal.
Additional discussion is planned for council’s Dec. 2 meeting as a prelude to drafting and adopting regulations tailored specifically to borough issues.
The full code, Perrotta explained, deals with things that South New Castle might not necessarily need.
“You could adopt the code in its entirety, or you could adopt sections of the code,” he said, adding that the overview he provided looks at specific things that he hopes will help council decide what to enforce, and what penalties to assess,
For starters, there would be the duties and powers of the code official. Other matters would include dealing with weeds, high grass, garbage and when and how to proceed with demolitions.
In expressing her support for the hiring of Richardson as code enforcement officer, councilwoman Shirley Nocera noted, “We’re kind of strapped since we can’t do much with our ordinances. We can’t do a lot because we don’t have zoning, and we can’t do a lot with our ordinances. Something has to be done.”
Adopting a property management code, Perrotta said later, would address that.
“The big picture would be to adopt this, and then potentially we can eliminate a lot of the ordinances that are old and archaic,” he said. “They can be repealed, and then we can just work out of this single document.
“For example, some of the things I run into a lot with the older ordinances are junk vehicles, weeds, high grass, those types of things This is a little more comprehensive than some of the ordinances, and the fines are more in line for 2021 and 2022 as opposed to 1960 or ‘70.”
Tempelena Avenue resident Wayne Foster expressed his support for the idea, but asked how it would work.
“Is (Richardson) going to patrol, or do we call him on the phone?” he asked.
Perrotta answered that the borough is considering some sort of mechanism that could be used to file complaints, but said something along the line of quarterly sweeps might also be possible.
“There’s a couple of different ways you can go through with the mechanism of enforcement,” he said. “Obviously, we have to be conscientious about the budget in doing this as well.”
Borough secretary Al Burick III added that a form likely will be put on the borough’s website that, when submitted, would reach either him or Mayor Adam Reiter. It would then be referred to Richardson.
The names of those filing the complaints, he added, would not be released.
Perrotta advised council to keep the matter as a discussion item, rather than an action item, on next month’s agenda.
“Take some time to review it, and we can have this on the agenda again for next month, then we can come to some sort of consensus on a final document,” he said.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any official action. You may have questions that I can address for you.”
